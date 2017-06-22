What next for £9,750-a-year Hertfordshire school after highly critical Ofsted report?

An independent school that is already threatened with closure has been given another critical blow.

Ofsted today (Thursday) published the findings from an unannounced inspection which took place at the Rudolf Steiner School last month.

And the Kings Langley school, which was told it in March that it may have to close because of “continued failings,” has been rated as not meeting all the required standards for an independent school.

These include:

*Claims the school “underplayed and misrepresented” its failings when speaking to parents;

*Relying too heavily on solicitors’ advice “when making some crucial safeguarding decisions” rather than considering the consequences to students;

*Not keeping proper records of when students go off-site at lunchtime;

*Still failing to resolve complaints from parents, some of which go back “a number of years”.

After the March report the school admitted it may be forced to close, but claimed that this was “very unlikely”.

Rudolf Steiner is a fee-paying school which takes on students aged 3-19. It has a capacity for up to 400 pupils, and fees can be as much as £9,750 per year.

The Gazette was unable to reach the school for comment this afternoon.

>More will appear on this story later.