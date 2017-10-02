Tring mums are buzzing after gift company Gilded Bee wins £1k funding

Two mums who started their own personalised gift company have been given a boost by winning £1,000.

Emily Stone and Vicky Thomson, who are neighbours in Tring, started Gilded Bee after Emily had success by making personalised baubles for Christmas trees.

Now the start-up firm can take its next steps, after being rewarded £1,000 as one of the winners of Dacorum’s Den, a competition for entrepreneurs run by Dacorum Borough Council.

The judges felt Gilded Been had a “unique proposition” by adding a bit of sparkle to the way businesses give gifts.

The funding will go towards developing Gilded Bee’s website, while they have also won membership to Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors.

Co-founder Vicky Thomson said: “We consider our web presence to be central to our early and long term success as a brand.

“The £1,000 we won through Dacorum’s Den has fast tracked the development of our website, and helped fund the ecommerce functionality necessary to process transactions and bespoke leads.

“We’re also really excited to be part of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors and look forward to meeting more members at the next event in Tring.”