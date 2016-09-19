Things are going to get messy for a Hemel dad and his daughters, when they and 13 friends take part in a Mud Pack Challenge next month.

Rupert ‘Yogi’ Powell and his daughters Sophie, aged 24, and Holly, 26, are joining in the Hospice of St Francis’ third Mud Pack Challenge in memory of wife and mum, Maggie Powell.

Team Maggie are taking on the challenge to say thank you to the hospice where Macmillan nurse Maggie, aged 47, spent the last month of her life in August 2014.

Yogi, aged 49, from Warners End, said: “We supported and watched friends who took part last year and were just bowled over by the organisation, the lovely atmosphere, how the whole community had got involved, and by just what a wonderful, fun thing to do it all looked.

“We put the date in the diary there and then.

“For us, it’s just a great way to say thank you and raise money for the hospice so that other people can benefit from the same amazing care that Maggie had.

“The hospice was amazing. I lived there for a month at Maggie’s side and there’s not a single thing you could improve. All the staff were so very kind to us as family. It’s not until you need it, that you realise what a special place it is.”

The adrenalin-fuelled five or 10-mile obstacle course will take place in the stunning grounds of Ashridge House on Sunday, October 23, promising lots of muddy fun.

Mudpackers will swing, jump, climb and wade their way through the 190-acre grounds and woodland of the country estate, negotiating wet and muddy obstacles along the way.

This year will feature new obstacles, including a giant super slide and a tunnel challenge, not to mention some freefalling, together with old favourites like the wall, the skips, the hay bales, tyre and log zones.

Yogi and his daughters will be joined by friends and colleagues including Hemel manicurist Tigi Herbert and her partner Benny Morris, Ray Singfield and Karen King and Nina Phillips and Mike Speak, from Warners End.

To support Team Maggie, see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rupert-Powell-Team-Maggie-Mud-Pack-Challenge-3