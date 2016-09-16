Teen fined after ‘extensive’ damage

A Hemel teenager has been ordered to pay £600 after pleading guilty to two incidents of criminal damage at Hatfield Remand Court.

On March 19 Liam Loughran, 19, from Tedder Road, drove his car across fields which contained crops at GM Crop Wood Farm in Dodds Lane and Eastbrook Hay Farm in Cupid Green Lane, causing extensive damage.

Loughran was fined £200, plus compensation of £300 and additional costs of £115.

PC Stephen Smiley, from Herts Police, said: “The damage which Loughran caused to the crops was extensive and caused a great loss to the farmers who owned the fields.”