Students preview The Hub

We believe the children are our future – although we also believe that a new-look council, library and voluntary services hub are our future too.

Curiously, these are not the lyrics to The Greatest Love Of All, but they do show how students have been given a special preview of The Hub in Hemel town centre last week.

The students from Cavendish School and West Herts College’s Dacorum Campus, not only saw how the new building will look, but learnt about the different professions involved in creating the building.

David Fenwick, senior project manager for construction firm R G Carter, said: “It’s a real pleasure to see young people thinking about their futures and to share the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over the years working on projects like this. The Forum will be a new cornerstone of Hemel Hempstead town centre, and it’s rewarding to think that it may also be a cornerstone in their careers.”

Philippa Shaw, head of careers at Cavendish School, accompanied her students.

She said: “Our visit to the Forum has been fascinating, firstly to see inside of this beautiful and iconic building which we have watched taking shape in our town centre, and also to learn about the vast range of professions, trades and skills required to complete the project.

“They came away inspired to find out more about possible careers in the built environment.”

>The Forum will officially open on January 16.