Save space in your luggage with free e-book downloads

If you’re jetting away this summer, don’t miss out on some great books because there isn’t room in your suitcase.

Romance, mystery, suspense or thriller, Hertfordshire libraries have two websites featuring e-books and audiobooks for all ages and tastes, which are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is even a collection of e-books and audiobooks just for kids.

All you need is your library card number and PIN to sign in and access some great summer reads. Simply browse the collection and download the books you want to your laptop, tablet or smartphone to take away with you.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, said: “This initiative offers people and families a wonderful opportunity to develop or nurture a love of reading at no cost and a minimum amount of hassle.”

Using their library card, people can also access nearly 100 magazines to read online free of charge, including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Hello, Grazia, Heat, Men’s Health, Top Gear and Esquire.

If you’re staying at home this summer, pop into your local library to pick up one of the suggested top summer reads, including The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena, Jodi Picoult’s latest bestseller Small Great Things or, for the kids, Grandpa’s Great Escape by David Walliams.

For more information, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ libraries or download Herts Library Service’s new app and use it to search the extensive catalogue of books, e-books and audiobooks.

With the app, you can scan the barcode of any book anywhere, check if Herts Library Service has a copy and, if so, reserve it for collection from your nearest library.