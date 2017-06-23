Roadworks to replace pipes in Kings Langley

Work began this week to replace an ageing gas main with new pipes in Kings Langley.

The four-week project in Vicarage Lane has been scheduled to fit in with planned road resurfacing.

Utility firm Cadent has installed temporary traffic lights to enable the work to be carried out safely and efficiently.

The work will not affect the town’s annual carnival on Saturday (June 24), while local shops and businesses will remain open as normal.

Cadent authorising engineer Dilbir Chana said: “This essential project will future-proof the local gas mains network and help ensure the local community keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating in the future.”

He added: “The work has been planned in close discussion with the local authority and we’ve scheduled it ahead of their planned resurfacing work in the area to minimise inconvenience.

“We’ll continue to do all we can to deliver the project with as little disruption to people as possible.”

For more information contact Cadent customer services team on 0800 096 5678.