Relaxed movie screenings for people with dementia

The new year will see a new season of friendly and welcoming vintage film screenings at Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town Hall for people with dementia and memory loss.

Relaxed film screenings are different from regular film screenings in a number of ways. In a relaxed film screening, the lights in the auditorium are not dimmed, to prevent people from being disorientated, the soundtrack is not loud and film-goers can move around and make noise if they want to.

Screenings also have an interval of 20 minutes. Tickets are £4 and include a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit.

The first Relaxed Classic screening will be Calamity Jane, starring Doris Day, on Thursday January 26 at 2pm.

Other relaxed screenings will be on a monthly basis throughout the year.

The screenings are being held in partnership with Age UK (Dacorum) with sponsorship from Barnet-based Derrick Bridges & Co solicitors.

CEO of Dacorum Age UK, David Pearce, said: “I am delighted to tell you about the new Relaxed Classics screenings at The Old Town Hall.

“These screenings are films to encourage cognitive memory. They are designed to bring back memories of the good old movies for older people and for people with memory loss and dementia and their carers.”

For further details visit www.oldtownhall.co.uk or call the box office on 01442 228091 to request the new season brochure.