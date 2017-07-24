Police trying to trace owner of camera found in Hemel Hempstead

Have your say

Police are trying to trace the owner of a camera which was recovered in Hemel Hempstead and is believed to have been stolen.

The camera was recovered from a shop in Marlowes on July 14.

Hertfordshire Police believes the camera was stolen

Initial enquiries have been carried out but the owner of the camera has not been traced at this stage.

If you think it may belong to you, please contact the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can use the force's web chat facility to speak to an operator online. Visit www.contacthertspolice.uk/Contact/NonEmergency.aspx