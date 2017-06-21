Police step up patrols after series of sexual assaults along Hemel Hempstead’s Nickey Line

Two women and a 13-year-old girl have been victims of alleged sexual assaults in the same area in just over a month in Hemel Hempstead.

The first incident took place on Monday, May 8, between 4.30-4.45pm.

A woman in her 20s, was walking along the Nickey Line when it is alleged she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately before running off in the direction of Midland Road.

At almost exactly the same time one month later there was an almost identical attack.

The 13-year-old victim was walking along the Nickey Line on Monday, June 5, between 4.20-4.30pm, when it is alleged that a man grabbed her around the waist and touched her inappropriately.

And the most recent incident took place on Monday (June 19).

A woman, aged in her 20s, was walking along the same route at around 6.30pm when it is alleged she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.

Detective Inspector Jason Keane said: “Anyone who believes they have seen someone acting suspiciously around the Nickey Line, or believes they may know who is responsible for these assaults, should contact police as soon as possible.

“While this work is on-going, patrols have been increased in the local area to help keep people safe and I would advise members of the public to remain vigilant and not walk along the Nickey Line alone. If possible please stick to main roads rather than secluded short cuts.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DI Keane via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/3734 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report/Crime

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

>A 23-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested in connection with these alleged incidents. He has been bailed by police until July 19 while the investigation continues.