Police boss set to increase his share of council tax in 2017

Hertfordshire’s policing boss says that council tax will have to rise next year following a £1.5million cut to government funding.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd says that the policing precept - the proportion of council tax which goes to the county police force - will increase by £5 per year for Band D households in 2017-18.

Mr Lloyd also blamed delays in introducing a new collaborated IT programme which was expected to save millions.

He said: “This is the first time I’ve proposed an increase in the precept in my time as Police and Crime Commissioner, and I do not do so lightly.

“I’ve said I will never ask the public to pay any more for policing than is absolutely required – which is why there has been so much work done on improving the efficiency of the police service, and why I was able to make a modest reduction in last year’s tax level.”

To have your say on the council tax rise email commissioner@herts.pcc.pnn.gov.uk