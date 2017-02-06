Piping in the haggis in aid of hospice charity

More than 100 guests dined and danced in honour of Scottish poet Robert Burns at Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s first ever Burns Night in Dacorum on January 28.

Hastoe Village Hall provided the perfect venue for the three-course meal and ceilidh. Long-standing volunteer and poet Jill Wallis ably led the toast on behalf of the lassies, and guests tucked into the haggis, provided by Tring Cricket Club.

Floral table decorations by Magnolia of Tring proved so popular that guests most were taken home by guests in return for a donation, covering the cost of the displays.

Live band Ceili Max ensured that the dance floor was full for every dance.

Lynn Devine, clinical nurse specialist with Rennie Grove’s Hospice at Home team spoke about what the community’s support means to local families affected by cancer and life-limiting illness. Guests were moved to donate more than £1,000 to fund nursing shifts, pushing the overall total raised by the evening to £8,500.