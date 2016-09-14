Over 400 people in hospice walk

More than 400 people rose to the challenge posed by three of the Chiltern Hills’ toughest climbs, to raise funds for a local hospice charity.

On Sunday, September 4, hundreds of local families and their pet dogs took on the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Undeterred by rain and wind, all the walkers made the hike up Whiteleaf Cross and Coombe Hill, reaching the five-mile mark as they paused for refreshments and to reflect in Rennie Grove’s Memorial Woodland in Wendover.

A new addition to the event, now in its eighth year, was the opportunity to hang a memory tag with a personalised message on one of the trees in the charity’s memorial woodland.

For some, the walk ended at this point. Others boarded the dedicated Arriva bus to Tring station, to complete the final four miles on foot.

Some walked all the way from Wendover, trekking 18 miles to join the nine-milers at the top of Ivinghoe Beacon.

Members of a Nordic walking group from Hastoe, near Tring, took part as a team.

Mike Andrews, from Tring, was joined by Charlotte Ayling, also from Tring, and Claire Frearson, from Pitstone.

Mike said: “I’ve taken part a couple of times and it’s always well organised. It’s a great way of getting exercise, enjoying the last 18 miles of the Ridgeway trail and supporting a worthwhile charity.”

A team of friends from Tring, calling themselves D’Campars, because they enjoy camping trips together, was led by Alison Parker.

Alison said: “I’d always wanted to try it, but until this year the date had always clashed with something.”

Over the seven years since its inception, the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge has raised more than £350,000 for Rennie Grove’s services for patients and families affected by life-limiting illness.