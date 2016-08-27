FARMING MATTERS: Guaranteed support for farmers following Brexit

The guarantee by the Treasury that farming will continue to be financially supported by the British government up to 2020 in the wake of Brexit has given much needed clarity to farmers, and this is welcomed by the National Farmers Union (NFU).The news should mean that farmers can count on receiving financial aid for, amongst other things, agri-environmental schemes already in place, to take them through to their conclusion.

NFU president Meurig Raymond said he was extremely pleased to hear the news following his discussions with Secretary of State Andrea Leadsom, her department and the Treasury over recent weeks. He said this was good news for farmers and certainty in the short term now allows time for the industry and DEFRA to formulate a domestic agricultural policy that is fit for purpose.

Mr Raymond said: “ We’ve been emphasising to the government at all levels that the success of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector - food and drink - worth £108 billion to the UK economy, is underpinned by the farming sector. With the agricultural budget now retained and agri-environment agreements honoured, I am delighted that the Prime Minister and DEFRA have understood the importance of farming and food production.”