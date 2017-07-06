Officers investigating Bedmond High Street burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in nearby Bedmond are appealing for information and witnesses.

Between 3.10pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, July 1, two offenders gained access to a property in the High Street and whilst searching inside were disturbed by the occupant.

They then ran out through the front door and got into a blue vehicle, making off in the direction of Abbots Langley.

The offenders had taken some cash from inside the property.

The first offender is described as an Asian man who is between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a leopard print scarf that was covering his face and a dark coloured cap on his face. The second offender is described as a man who was wearing a navy scarf covering his face.

Officers investigating are appealing for anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated or saw two men matching the descriptions in a blue vehicle, either shortly before or after the burglary, to get in touch by calling Investigator Kevin Deudon via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference C2/17/2033.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.