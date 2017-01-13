New guide to care services

A new, updated, independent directory of care services in Hertfordshire has just been published, giving crucial information on how to access and pay for local care services.

With government plans to cap the costs of social care now postponed, it has never been more important to have impartial information to guide people through choosing and paying for care and support.

Published by Care Choices, the UK’s largest independent publisher for social care, the Hertfordshire Care Services Directory is designed to help readers understand their options, highlights where to go for advice and gives information on how the system of paying for care works.

With no cap on care costs at present, this could be an invaluable tool to help navigate the system.

The new edition of the publication, and the accompanying website, give information on all aspects of arranging care and support in Hertfordshire.

This includes how to stay independent for as long as possible, the different care and support options available and what to look for when choosing a care provider.

The directory also offers guidance on important issues such as paying for care and what financial assistance may be available from the local authority.

There are comprehensive listings of all registered care services throughout Hertfordshire, plus checklists to help people ask the right questions when visiting services.

Managing director of publisher Care Choices, Robert Chamberlain, said: “This is an invaluable source of information for anyone considering short or long-term care in Hertfordshire, and contains vital information to help people decide what type of care and support is best for them.

“With no cap on the cost of care, finding a care service for yourself or a loved one that meets their needs and is affordable can be a daunting and unfamiliar task.

“This new independent directory has been compiled to help people understand the process and offer them reassurance at every step of their journey.”

The directory will be available throughout the county from outlets including carers’ centres, hospitals, GP surgeries, Age UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

It can be downloaded from www.carechoices.co.uk and is available in spoken word form.

Copies of the directory, help and information can also be obtained via the directory’s free telephone helpline on 0800 389 2077.