Pub’s golden pommel horse puts punters in a spin

A golden pommel horse was unveiled at a pub to celebrate the achievements of our history maker. It marks the two gold medals won by Max Whitock, a former pupil at Longdean School, in the pommel horse and on the floor.

To welcome him home, the Hungry Horse pub invited Berkhamsted Gymnastic Club to officially unveil the golden memento. Louis Amadis, general manager at the Pommel Horse, said: “Max has had incredible success in this summer’s games and it’s fantastic to see how he has become such an inspiration for so many local people.

“The pub might already be named the Pommel Horse, but we wanted to take this a step further and truly commemorate his double gold win with a more permanent tribute for his achievements. We were thrilled that the team from Berkhamsted Gymnastic Club was able to support the grand unveiling.”