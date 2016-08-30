Man wanted over alleged death threats

Police are re-appealing for help to trace Michael Mason, who is wanted for failing to appear at court and in connection with allegations of making threats to kill.

Mason, 30, last known to be living in Ipswich and also has links to Cambs and Herts. Call PC Gemma White at Colchester Police Station on 101.

