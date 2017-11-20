Missing teenager last seen on Friday

Can you help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen three days ago?

Ashaki Williams was last seen at her home in Hemel Hempstead at around 8am on Friday (November 17).

She is described as black, of medium build, with brown eyes and short afro hair. Ashaki sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary immediateley via the non-emergency number 101.