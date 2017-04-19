Man dies after collision in Hemel Hempstead

A man has died in a tragic car accident after appearing to fall ill behind the wheel.

Hertfordshire Police is now investigating the fatal crash, which happened at about 5.50am yesterday.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was driving a silver Honda on the service road leading to the Amazon fulfilment centre, just off Boundary Way.

The car collided with a fence then a building before coming to a stop, with nearby commuters rushing to his aid to remove him from the car.

Sadly the man, who came from Stevenage, was taken to Watford General Hospital and died later in the day.

Officers are working to find out what happened, but believe that the man suffered a medical episode while he was driving.

PC Paul Andrews, from the forensic collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which sadly a man has lost his life.

“The area is likely to have been busy with traffic and people turning up for work, so we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to or following the collision to please come forward if they have not yet spoken to us.

“You may have vital information that could assist us with our investigation.”

If you have any information, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number ISR 77 of April 19.