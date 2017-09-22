Knitters help the homeless

A local homelessness charity is distributing knitted blankets to rough sleepers.

Emmaus Hertfordshire has joined forces with Blankets for the Homeless St Albans & Hertfordshire to become a distribution and collection point for knitted blankets to help keep Hertfordshire’s homeless warm this autumn.

Knitted blankets

Blankets for the Homeless is a national movement, where knitters and crocheters of all abilities create blanket squares, or whole blankets, for rough sleepers.

Donations of knitting wool and finished offerings can be dropped off at the Emmaus stores in Tring and Hemel.

Emmaus Hertfordshire provides a home and meaningful work for up to 35 former homeless people, offering them a route out of homelessness and a way of life within a supportive environment.

While they are at Emmaus, the former homeless people, known as ‘companions’, work full time, selling and upcycling second-hand furniture and household items at its charity shops in Hertfordshire.

The income generated through Emmaus’ shops goes straight back into the community and enables companions to develop skills, rebuild their self-respect and help others in greater need than themselves.

Sue Gardner and Madelaine Ward, of Blankets for the Homeless St Albans & Hertfordshire, have so far dropped off 30 blankets to the Emmaus community in St Albans, which will be picked up by local homeless charities and distributed to rough sleepers in the area.

Sue said: “Our blankets make the local homeless population feel as though their wellbeing is valued. It takes me on average two to three weeks to make a bespoke blanket and it makes me feel so happy that the end product goes to someone who really needs it.”

To find out how to get involved, see www.facebook.com/stalbansbfth