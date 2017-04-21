Join in ancient ritual with parish council

Kings Langley residents are invited to join in the annual Beating the Bounds on May 21.

Beating the Bounds is the ancient practice of walking around the parish boundary on Rogation Sunday, the fifth Sunday after Easter.

Walk leader, parish councillor Alan Anderson, said: “It’s a primeval way of identifying where one lives, and leads further to questions about one’s existence, hence it being done on Rogation Sunday.

“If anybody would like to do the walk this year, we will be leaving from outside All Saints at 11am on Sunday May 21.

“It would help us to plan the event if you could let us know by Friday May 19 if you’re attending.

“The walk passes through beautiful countryside but it also involves a busy road junction, a padlocked gate and private land, so it has to be organised as a group walk.

“It also requires proper footware and provisions, including a packed lunch, as the only facilities on or near the route are Sainsbury’s after seven miles, and the whole walk is nine miles long.”

Call the parish council office on 01923 261828.