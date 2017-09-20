Herts Police duo head out to help after hurricane

Two Herts police officers are in the British Virgin Islands, along with 16 colleagues from the region, to offer support following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

The sergeant, based in Watford, and the constable, based in Hemel, have been sworn in as special constables by the local magistrate, granting the policing powers on the islands.

As well as supporting local police in helping maintain law and order, the officers will be assisting military and humanitarian efforts to help those who have been affected after 130mph winds ripped through the Caribbean.

Both officers have asked not to be named.