Hemel teenager in running for youth award

A Hemel Hempstead teenager who uses a cheeky wit and a ‘can do’ attitude to encourage understanding and overcome ignorance of a disfiguring health condition is in the running for a youth award.

Adam Waters, aged 16, who has Goldenhar Syndrome, has been nominated for the Hertfordshire Affinity Water Young People of the Year awards (YOPEYs).

The annual contest has over £1,000 to be won by young people who ‘give to others’.

There will be at least two Herts Young People of the Year – senior YOPEY, aged 17 to 25, winning £500, and a junior YOPEY, aged 10 to 16, winning £300. Either prize can be won by an individual or group and the winners have to invest most of their winnings in their good cause but can keep £100. There will also be several £100 runners-up prizes.

It is the second time Adam has been put forward for a YOPEY. When he was 12, he was recognised for mentoring and inspiring fellow students at The Hemel Hempstead School.

He is now a member of the youth committee of the support group Goldenhar UK.

Adam has been nominated by Emma Readman, a careers adviser for Connexions Hemel Hempstead, who was impressed with Adam’s positivity.

Emma said: “Adam is a very strong person with natural ebullience, always positive and happy and who inspires others facing their own challenges.”

Adam’s nomination is supported by Rob Groocock, vhairman of the Goldenhar Family Support Group, who described him as “someone who does not let life’s obstacles get in his way”.

YOPEY is open to young people aged from 10 to 25, who live, work or study in Hertfordshire.

To nominate someone for an award, visit yopey.org