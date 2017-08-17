Hemel Hempstead to be included in ultrafast broadband rollout

Thousands of people living in parts of Hemel Hempstead and will be among the first in the country to benefit from a new ultrafast broadband network being built by Openreach.

The town is among 26 new locations across the UK to pilot the latest G.fast technology, as part of the national rollout of ultrafast to 12 million homes and businesses by 2020.

Download speeds of up to 330Mbps – about ten times the UK average – will be available to thousands of homes and businesses in the local area later this year.

People using it will be able to download a two hour HD film in just 90 seconds, a 45 minute HD TV show in just 16 seconds, and a nine hour audio book in just three seconds.

Kieran Ingram, Openreach’s director for regional infrastructure delivery in East Anglia, said: “This is great news for Hemel Hempstead.

It’s a real coup for the town to be at the forefront of the rollout of ultrafast broadband. Now we’ve identified this latest group of pilot locations, engineers will begin installing the new network. It will take a few months before people are able to use it.