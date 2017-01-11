Hemel businesswomen enters the Dragon’s Den on BBC Two

A woman will be going all out to get investment for her gift company when she appears on TV show Dragon’s Den.

Joanna Miller is hoping she uses the right words to persuade the feisty investors to buy into her online gift/poetry business when she pitches to them on the BBC 2 show.

The mother-of-three, from Bourne End, has already found big success with gift company Bespoke Verse, which she set up five years ago.

Her business makes gifts including mugs, cards, tea towels, aprons and chopping boards – which are then given a personal touch with customised rhymes and poems.

Joanna, 47, who used to teach English at Tring School before her business career, now works in a studio in Berkhamsted and employs four other women.

Bespoke Verse has won four business awards in just a few months, but Joanna is hoping her gift with words will force the Dragons, including Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones, to part with their stacks of cash.

Joanna said: “Filming Dragon’s Den was very nerve wracking, but it was a very worthwhile experience.

“I was in the Den for an hour and it is pretty tough. It forces you to look closely at your business and how you want it to grow.

“I had no idea my poetry business would catch on so quickly, and that I would one day be filmed on the BBC.”

Joanna has been sworn to secrecy as to whether the Dragons opted in or out.

You can find out how she did on BBC 2 on Sunday, January 15, at 8pm.