Grateful thanks for ‘overwhelming’ festive donations to children’s ward

Young patients, doctors, nurses and other staff on the children’s ward at Watford Hospital have thanked the public for an “overwhelming” number of Christmas donations.

Donors included John Crease Military Base Northwood, Aitchison Rafferty, Hertfordshire Partnership Foundation Trust’s mental health team, Nando’s, TK Maxx and Tesco, which all dropped by with huge piles of toys, gifts and selection boxes.

Becky Platt, matron for children’s services, said: “Donations and visits like this have a really positive effect on our young patients, particularly those who may have to stay over Christmas.”