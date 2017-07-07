From the bed to Bayoga with Berkhamstead’s yoga studio morning classes

Lifting your finger to hit the snooze button in the morning is often the greatest feeling of the day. You could class this as a stretch but what your body really needs is a relaxing wake up call to push you out of bed and into the office.

It’s not a secret that yoga is a good way to warm up your muscles and help you find flexibility. At Bayoga this flexibility stretches around your daily routine so you can choose a perfectly-timed workout.

Early morning Yoga in Berkhamsted. Jeremy Johnson.

I went along to the morning drop-in Ashtanga session (6am - 8am) that fitted in perfectly on my way to work. The yoga studio was a space of serenity and I found myself in my own little world despite other people practising around me.

Cathy, owner of the yoga studio, guided me through the salutations and supported me in positions I found more difficult.

She said: “I used to be a marathon runnber but started regularly getting injuries that I needed to stretch out. I wanted to create a centre of wellness for the local community. I wanted a dedicated yoga studio, a clean open space with all the correct equipment, rather than hiring out other places in the area,

“A lot of people come for different reasons but mainly at the beginning it is to learn how to stretch. Once they get into it, it becomes a moving meditation that also focuses on breathing. Any style of yoga is good for your wellbeing. Ashtanga is quite a workout as well as being a spiritual practice and it increases flexibility at a faster rate than Hatha yoga because of the repetition of the poses.

Early morning Yoga in Berkhamsted.Nabihah Parkar.

“I work with each student on an individual basis to deal with their own needs rather than having a large group. Because I teach one-on-one, I can help them to the best of their ability.”

Classes range from a 6am Ashtanga practice to Monday evening meditations and yogis of all levels are welcome to join in, as Cathy wants to give each yogi invdividual attention.

A regular yoga-goer, Jeremy Johnson said: “I started yoga when my children were little and my wife said to me I need to start doing something or I’ll go mad. I found that doing yoga was better than going to the gym.

“I am 53 years old but I am more flexible now than I was at 20. Yoga sorts out my aches and pains from other types of exercise.”

Early morning Yoga in Berkhamsted. Andrea Olsson with instructor Cathy Haworth