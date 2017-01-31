Former headteacher of Tring convent dies at 82 in Austria

A much-loved former headteacher of the St Francis de Sales Convent in Tring has died.

Sister Mary-Julia Brogan passed away in Austria last Monday (January 22) aged 82.

Sister Mary-Julia was born in Hereford in 1934, and when her family moved to Tring, she attended the convent as a day pupil.

She then went to college in London, and realised she wanted to join the nuns running the school in Tring.

After completing her training and religious studies, Sister Mary-Julia joined the order in Troyes as a novice, before returning to Tring to teach, eventually becoming headteacher.

In 2000 she moved to Austria where she lived until her death.

Mike Naylor, former chairman of the St Francis de Sales Convent PTA which kept in touch with Sister Mary-Julia until her passing, said: “Sister Mary-Julia was much-loved by both pupils and teachers, and brought a very caring tone to the school, making sure every single pupil fitted in and realised their potential.”

