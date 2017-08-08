Former Berkhamsted School friends hold football tournament to raise money

Former Berkhamsted School students are hosting a charity football tournament to honour their friend who died from a heart attack.

This will be the second charity football match organised by Tom Smart and his friends to raise money and awareness in memory of Alex Hubbard. Alex died in December 2014, aged 21.

Friends raise money for Alex Hubbard who died aged 21 from a heart attack.

The tournament will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Kitchener’s fields in Berkhamsted. As well as a 7-a-side football tournament, there will be raffle prizes and other activities and games.

Their last tournament raised almost £6,000 for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and this year they hope to top that.

Tom describes Alex as “a phenomenal individual and true Berkhamstedian”.

He said: “Alex was a true friend, brother and son. He lit up every room he went into, and there was never a moment in the day he couldn’t make you laugh, no matter your mood.

“Even though he had far too short a time here, he’ll always be with us through the amazing memories he gave us, and they will never be forgotten.

“There’s nothing more to say other than he was an absolutely phenomenal person and that he’ll be forever missed.”

Tom and his friends have also taken part in the London to Brighton bike ride and a charity walk. They have raised over £17,000 in total.

Alex played as a goalkeeper for Berkhamsted School’s football team. He also played for Little Gaddesden football club where he won several tournaments with his friends and later played for Berkhamsted Raiders.

Tom met Alex at school when they were in year 7. A group of around 25 former Berkhamsted students who knew Alex work together to organise and take part in the different charity events.

They have been working with the charity CRY to raise awareness of undiagnosed heart conditions in young people.

The charity works with cardiologists and doctors to provide screening facilities to promote and protect cardiac health.

The event will be open for everyone to come along.