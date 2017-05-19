Estate agents’ 100-mile ride for cancer charity

A team of estate agents cycled through Hemel Hempstead on Friday May 12, during a 100-mile charity cycle ride.

The staff from Your Move called in on their colleagues in 15 high street offices in Beds, Herts, West London and Sutton, while raising money for a women’s cancer charity.

Regional manager Richard Waind devised the challenge to raise funds for the Lady Garden Campaign for the Gynaecological Cancer Fund, which aims to raise £750,000 over three years for research at The Royal Marsden Hospital.

Ines Correia-Filipczuk, lettings negotiator at the Hemel branch, was unable to take part in the cycle ride, but instead she climbed Snowden with her eight-year-old daughter Emily, to raise money for the charity.

Emily also donated £13 from her piggybank, and her contribution has been matched by Richard.

Richard said: “This was a tough challenge for a great cause. I’m very proud of the team who all completed the challenge and I’m very grateful to all our staff and customers who’ve sponsored us and who cheered us along on the way.”