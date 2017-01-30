Double win for rail operator which serves Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring

London Midland trains have two “Most improved” awards at this year’s Golden Whistles ceremony.

The rail operator, which serves Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring, won the awards for most improved right time arrivals in both the Regional and London & South East categories.

The Golden Whistle awards are given to companies making the greatest strides in punctuality and other key indicators.

London Midland’s awards come in the same week that the train company consolidated its overall customer satisfaction rating of 85 per cent. The National Rail Passenger Satisfaction survey (NRPS) is run by the official rail watch dog, Transport Focus.

The London Midland score for autumn 2016 remained at 85 per cent at a time when satisfaction for the industry as a whole has fallen two percentage points to 81 per cent.

Steven Fisher, who collected the company’s award for ‘Most improved’ Regional Operator, said: “Reliability is at the heart of what our customers want from their train company.

“Our regional network stretches from the north west of England to the tip of the south east commuter belt and across the West Midlands.

“The standout result has been an 11.5 per cent increase in performance on the route between Wolverhampton and Birmingham which is critical for reliability for so many of our trains and customers.”