Dentist visit wins girl a Disneyland Paris trip

A lucky patient at Bennetts End Dental Surgery has won a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Erin Neill, aged 11, won the treat in a prize draw event during February half term.

Erin, along with her mum and dad, are taking their trip during the October half term holiday, during Disneyland’s Halloween Spectactular, and will also visit the Eiffel Tower and other sights while they are in Paris.

At Disneyland, Erin is particularly looking forward to going on the Ratatouille: A Recipe for Adventure 4D ride, seeing Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and going to the Forest of Enchantment.

Bennetts End Dental Surgery holds a twice-yearly prize draw event, during the February and October half term holidays, when it tries to concentrate entirely on children’s check-ups without disrupting their school time.

The surgery also runs colouring competitions to win vouchers to spend at Toys R Us and other puzzles to help keep children occupied during their visit to the dentist.

Lucky Erin has also won a teddy bear in a previous competition.