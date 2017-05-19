Cyclists celebrate launch of their new hub

Hundreds of residents got in gear to celebrate the opening of Dacorum’s Cycle Hub, in Hemel Hempstead.

The non-profit community cycle centre, run by Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Watford Cycle Hub, aims to be a meeting place for cyclists to catch up over coffee and cake or to refuel after a ride.

About 200 people went to the launch on Sunday May 14, when Mayor of Dacorum Robert Mclean cut the ribbon.

Children aged six to 16-enjoyed British Cycling’s Go Ride programme to improve their cycling skills and tried out entry level racing, followed by Go Ride races in the afternoon.

There were Learn to Ride sessions, with several beginners removing their stabilisers on the day.

The new Hub is next to the adventure playground in Woodhall Farm and Grovehill, off Redbourn Road, Hemel.

To find out more about the Cycle Hub visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/cyclehub