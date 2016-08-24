Cosy new bar is The Snug place to be

Cocktail aficionados and pizza lovers rejoice – Aylesbury’s newest bar on the block is raising a glass to that winning combination.

The Snug, at 36 Market Square, opened its trendy grey doors for the first time on Friday night, and revellers enjoyed the trademark cosy interior, with eclectic props and eye-catching wall art.

Ashley Moore, left, and Giles Fry, business partners and owners of The Snug in Aylesbury

The Snug brand, which was first launched 12 years ago by business partners Ashley Moore and Giles Fry, is taking the Home Counties by storm.

The Aylesbury site is number nine out of 10 Snugs across the region, including High Wycombe, Hertford, Hitchin, St Albans, Ware, Bedford, Bury St Edmunds and two in Cambridge.

The extensive cocktail menu – which scooped Best Cocktail Menu at the Hertfordshire Food Awards last year –includes old favourites done well, such as the Singapore Sling, alongside more quirkily-named offerings such as the Snugism and Ginspector Morse.

Artisan pizzas are made fresh on site, but that’s not the extent of the menu – there’s salads, nibbles and appetizers, as well as tempting desserts.

The Snug, Market Square, Aylesbury

Giles, who joined forces with Ashley after they met working for burger chain TGI Fridays, said: “We are excited to open the new Aylesbury Snug this summer and look forward to giving everyone a Snug welcome in what we hope will soon become a firm favourite with residents and visitors to Aylesbury alike.”

The business is flourishing and this year will top a £5 million turnover, with the staff count climbing to 180 by December.

So what’s the secret to running a successful bar chain that trumps the other High Street offerings out there?

Well, the chirpy staff, live music nights and hands-on cocktail classes probably have something to do with it.

Plus Ashley and Giles really care about their staff; the pair ensure all new recruits get a month’s worth of training to transform them into close-knit cocktail experts.

And word has got around, as there were 420 applications for the 38 new roles at Aylesbury and Bury St Edmunds.

Visit the website here for more information.