Businesswoman from Hemel Hempstead gets honorary university award for science

Harnessing renewable and alternative energy sources has lead Dr Vivienne Cox’s contributions to be recognised by the University of Hertfordshire with a Doctor of Science award.

Dr Cox, from Hemel Hempstead, worked for BP for 28 years and chaired the Climate Change Capital.

Her career included spearheading a £4 billion investment into renewable energies, leading to the creation of BP Alternative Energy which in 2009 made the company the largest investor in renewables among global oil and gas companies.

She also makes time to offer her expertise locally as a Patron of The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted.

As an internationally celebrated businesswoman, Dr Cox won the Veuve Clicquot Businesswoman of the Year in 2007, the first international award to acknowledge the contribution that women have made to the industry.

She was featured in Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business for three years, in 2005, 2006 and 2007; she also featured in the Cranfield School of Management’s 100 Women to Watch in 2009.

Dr Fox graduated from Oxford University having studied chemistry.