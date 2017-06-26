Burglars steal iPod and jewellery from Harpenden home

Jewellery and electronic items were stolen when burglars broke into a house on a Monday afternoon last month.

The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 4.25pm on Monday, May 15, in Lindon Road, Harpenden.

Offenders broke in by smashing a rear kitchen window and made a search of the property before stealing items including:

· Pandora rings and earrings

· A Tiffany necklace with two small heart charms on, one blue and one silver;

· A Sony laptop;

· An iPod;

· An Olivia Burton watch with a black strap and rose gold face;

· A pearl earring and necklace set;

· Various other jewellery items.

Items from Harpenden burglary, May 2017

PC Jody Perrin said: “Some of the items stolen are quite distinctive and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have come across them, or seen them advertised for sale, to please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has any other information about the burglary. Did you witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated? Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St Albans Local Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference F2/17/935.

Alternatively, contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.