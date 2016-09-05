Biker suffered ‘serious injuries’ after A41 crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following a serious collision on the A41, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

The crash occurred at around 6.30am on Sunday, August 28 and involved a white Ford Transit van and a green Kawasaki motorbike.

Both vehicles were travelling northbound near to the Phasels Wood lay-by.

The rider of the bike, a 42 year old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to The Royal London Hospital in the air ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

The road was closed until around 3pm to allow investigations at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it should call PC Paul Wright on 101 quoting ISR 174 of August 28.