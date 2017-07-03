Amazon hosts behind-the-scenes visit for Scouts

Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead fulfilment centre gave local scouts an exciting look behind the scenes.

Children from 9th Harpenden Scout Group visited the 450,000sq ft site and were given a tour by the Amazon team who pick, pack and ship products to customers across the world.

The tour was part of the Amazon in the Communityprogramme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Site general manager Lorenzo Barbo said: “We’re keen to inspire children to get involved in STEM subjects, and getting a look at a facility like the one here in Hemel Hempstead could be the spark that ignites a passion for science and technology. I hope the Scouts enjoyed their tour.”

Scouts spokesman Andrew Falconer said: “We like to make our trips fun and educational, and the children had a great time learning lots about how Amazon works.”