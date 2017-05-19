A taste of the outdoor life for company volunteers

Hemel Hempstead company Eckoh sent 14 keen volunteers to Sunnyside Rural Trust on a team-building day organised by Connect Dacorum.

Sunnyside Rural Trust is a charity based in Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead which offers training and work skills for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Some of the Eckoh team cleaned out the chickens, some cleared round the pond to help the local wildlife and some made up the hanging baskets for display along Kings Langley High Street.

Caroline Taylor from Eckoh, the UK’s leading provider of customer service and secure payment solutions, said: “Running team-building days like this is great for staff morale, which makes happy teams and staff who care.

“Our day here at Sunnyside Rural Trust has been a great experience, and we didn’t even know they were here. Thanks to Connect Dacorum for organising.”

Any firms wanting help organising volunteering opportunities for their staff can contact Cindy Withey at cindy@ communityactiondacorum.org.uk