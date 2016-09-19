A Muttley crew – Lord Lieutenant gets a new view of canal restoration work

The Wendover Arm Trust (WAT) welcomed Lord Lieutenant of Herts, Countess Verulam, and Deputy Lieutenant Derek Townsend for a visit to see the restoration progress and meet volunteers.

Lady Verulam joined volunteers at Bulbourne to get a view of the current navigable section of the arm to Little Tring from the water on narrowboat Muttley, courtesy of Marion and Michael Birch.

She then toured the work site as far as bridge 4a to see work in progress, accompanied by WAT chairman Chris Sargeant, James Clifton of the Canal and River Trust and volunteer Margaret Dunn.

Ray Orth led her along the towpath to show her the restoration process and she met WAT restoration director Roger Leishman and president David Fletcher.

The visit was arranged to help raise awareness of the progress the trust is making and boost fundraising.

While it is hoped that a lottery funding bid to complete the present section from Little Tring to the A41 crossing will be successful, the trust will be required to provide substantial match funding.