A different job in store for Tesco handymen

A group of Tesco handymen ventured out of their comfort zone to give a much-needed makeover to a Hemel Hempstead church hall.

During August, the Tesco technicians painted the Our Lady Queen of All Creation RC Church hall at Rant Meadow.

The instore technicians are normally kept busy painting and fixing within their Tesco stores, so it was a change for them to venture out to offer their expertise in the local community.

The church hall is used by groups like PLUS, which hosts an activity centre once a month for children and young people with learning difficulties.

The team from Tesco Extra at Jarman’s Park, led by community champion Tricia Glenister, provided refreshments at the opening launch for the charity.

Tricia said: “Our instore technician Nigel Franklin really enjoyed getting involved with this project with a little help from his technician friends, Colin Carroll and Tony Payete.”

PLUS charity spokesman Mary said: “We are so pleased with the hard work put in by the Tesco team to brighten up the room. Thank you.

“We used the room for an afternoon tea party with some elderly residents in Hemel and they loved it.”

The Tesco community team is looking for projects and community groups to support. To get involved, or if you have a project in need of support, contact Tricia in store or at Tesco2663community@gmail.com