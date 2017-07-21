30th birthday celebrations at Hemel charity store

Hemel Hempstead’s Cancer Research UK shop celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday July 1, with a ceremonial re-opening attended by the deputy mayor of Dacorum, with a DJ, speeches and a celebration cake.

The ribbon was cut by longest-serving volunteer Jean Smith, who has worked at the Marlowes store since it opened in 1987.

Volunteers received long service awards from Cancer Research UK’s head office.

Since it opened 30 years ago, the shop has raised £3,677,964 for the charity, with £56,685 in Gift Aid.

Volunteer co-ordinator Aidan Horner said: “Thank you to the good folks of Hemel Hempstead for supporting us over 30 years, and to the volunteers for their dedication, and to the team, managerTheresa McDonagh, assistant manager Rachel Ingram and Tom Fleming, who work tirelessly for the cause.

“Donations of both goods and time volunteering with us are welcome any time.”