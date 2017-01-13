£1,000 surprise donation for Beavers

Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead fulfilment centre in Hemel had a visit from the Beavers of 9th St Albans Scout Group.

The Beavers had a special tour of the fulfilment centre, before being presented with a surprise donation of £1,000 as part of Amazon’s local community support programme.

The money will be for new equipment and much-needed hut improvements.

Amazon Hemel Hempstead general manager, Lorenzo Barbo, said: “When we learned that the boys from 9th St Albans wanted to pay us a visit, we decided to surprise them with a donation.

“We loved showing the Beavers, leaders and parents around our fulfilment centre and I wish them well as they continue with their activities over the coming months.”

Scout Leader Matt Faulkner said: “The boys have been so excited since finding out we were going to Amazon and it was great to go behind the scenes and see all the cool stuff that happens there.

“We couldn’t believe it when the team informed us about the donation and we’d all like to say a huge thank you to them for their generosity.”