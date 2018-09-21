What’s on at Waddesdon Manor this October half-term

If you are looking for something to do with the kids during the October half-term Waddesdon Manor in Bucks could have the answer.

Test your bravery by taking part in a ‘Creatures of the Night’ woodland trail, indulge in some spooky treats in the Manor Restaurant, and get creative with creepy craft activities. Throughout the week, share pictures of your frightful fancy dress using #waddesdondressedtokill for a chance to win a family grounds ticket to Waddesdon’s Christmas Carnival. On top of the fearsome festivities, visitors can join children’s author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster on Tues 23 Oct, for a magical workshop inspired by her Isadora Moon series. There’s plenty going on, full listings below. To make a booking call 01296 820414 or visit the Waddesdon Manor website.