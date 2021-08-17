The organisers of Tring Carnival say it was wonderful to have a 'sense of normality' in the town as Tring Carnival returned for its 10th outing.

Tring Together and Tring Brewery jointly organised the event, which was held on Pound Meadow on Saturday, August 14, and both were delighted with the outcome.

The dog show drew a loyal crowd that set up camp around the dog show arena and stayed for the duration of the show.

The 40 vintage cars also drew in their own audience, who enjoyed chatting to the passionate car owners.

Thanks to a range of stalls, entertainers and a large posse of volunteers, the event started from an empty meadow at 8am, to one teeming with fun at noon and back to completely empty again at 8pm.

Vivianne Child, from Tring Together, said: "The feedback has been universally positive, with everyone delighted to get out and see their friends.

"I spoke to many visitors who talked about the sense of normality and safety that they felt at our event.

"We could like to give a special thank you to all the volunteers who made the event possible. And we'll see you in 2022, when the High Street parade will be back."

1. Tring Carnival Bob Hogg's Sheep Dog Display in the main ring Photo: Derek Pelling Buy photo

2. Tring Carnival Enjoying the magic of the carnival is four-year-old Logan Eynon dressed as a magician Photo: Derek Pelling Buy photo

3. Tring Carnival There was a Jazzercise demonstration in the main arena Photo: Derek Pelling Buy photo

4. Tring Carnival Tring Together and Tring Brewery jointly organised the event Photo: Derek Pelling Buy photo