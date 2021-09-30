Lost in TV is giving away free tickets to the recording of ITV' s smash hit, The Masked Singer, in Bovingdon.

It’s the show that gripped the nation - hosting massive names like Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Joss Stone as Sausage, Mel B as Seahorse, Ne-Yo as Badger and Sir Lenny Henry as Blob.

Now the show is back and residents in Hemel have the chance to watch the recording of the show at Bovingdon Studios and the ticket company for TV and radio is giving away free tickets for recordings in November.

The Masked Singer (C) ITV and Bandicoot Scotland

The dates available from Lost in TV are:

> Monday, November 1 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Tuesday, November 2 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Thursday, November 4 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Friday, November 5 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Sunday, November 7 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Monday, November 8 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Thursday, November 11 - doors open at 4.15pm

> Saturday, November 13 - doors open at 4.15pm.

The recording is for over eight's and those aged eight to 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

There is free parking for audience members and the show usually finishes by 9.30pm.