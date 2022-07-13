Hospice of St Francis' classic car show postponed due to extreme heat temperatures

Vintage and special interest cars will be on display on the Dudswell field near Berkhamsted in September

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:05 am

The Hospice of St Francis have rescheduled second classic car show in Berkhamsted after forecasts show extreme heat temperatures for Sunday (July 17)

The Hospice of St Francis said: “In light of the met office reassessment in which they have broadened the extreme heat weather warning over the coming days, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our Classic Car Show due to take place this Sunday.”

The statement added: “The event has been rescheduled for Sunday September 25.

Following the success of last year's show, the hospice has organised the event again.

“We are incredibly disappointed to postpone the event but the safety of exhibitors, participants, vendors, volunteers and staff is always our first priority. Our Classic Car Show is a wonderful event and we want everyone to have the best experience possible!”

The hospice says it has notified everyone who has registered to exhibit or purchased tickets to attend.

Any queries can be send here.

