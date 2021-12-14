Here's how you can enjoy a festive screening of 'Scrooge' in Kings Langley and support local charities

Tickets are available from the bar at The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar

By Reporter
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:40 pm

Residents are invited to a festive screening of 'Scrooge' in Kings Langley to raise money for charities in Dacorum.

Peter and Gill, in Rectory Lane, always invite neighbours and friends round to join their festivities, and each year Peter keeps to tradition and screens the film 'Scrooge' which he first saw in 1951 when he was six.

This year, to mark the film's 70th anniversary, Kings Langley Jazz Club will show the movie tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8pm at The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar, on the High Street.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The film will be shows at The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar

Tickets, which are available from the bar a The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar, are £6 and the money raised will be donated to Kings Langley Jazz Club projects, Kings Langley Residents Association Green Belt 'fighting fund', The Hospice of St Francis and cancer charities.

Kings LangleyResidentsDacorumRectory Lane