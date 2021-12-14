Here's how you can enjoy a festive screening of 'Scrooge' in Kings Langley and support local charities
Tickets are available from the bar at The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar
Residents are invited to a festive screening of 'Scrooge' in Kings Langley to raise money for charities in Dacorum.
Peter and Gill, in Rectory Lane, always invite neighbours and friends round to join their festivities, and each year Peter keeps to tradition and screens the film 'Scrooge' which he first saw in 1951 when he was six.
This year, to mark the film's 70th anniversary, Kings Langley Jazz Club will show the movie tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8pm at The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar, on the High Street.
Tickets, which are available from the bar a The Kings Langley Services Club Theatre Bar, are £6 and the money raised will be donated to Kings Langley Jazz Club projects, Kings Langley Residents Association Green Belt 'fighting fund', The Hospice of St Francis and cancer charities.