Hemel Hillbuster returns - with registration for the iconic event in aid of homelessness charity DENS now open

Cyclists will be putting their pedal power to the test as the iconic Hemel Hillbuster returns this spring.

Hundreds of passionate from the Home Counties and beyond will be challenging themselves at the popular sportive - and helping raise money for a great cause, with all proceeds going to DENS.

Run in association with British Cycling, the Hillbuster takes place on Sunday, April 24 over the stunning Chiltern Hills and through beautiful, historic villages.

Sign up for the Hemel Hillbuster

Cyclists can choose between 100k and 60k routes, starting and finishing in Hemel Hempstead’s Gadebridge Park - with both courses designed to challenge experienced cyclists up tough climbs and along scenic springtime countryside.

New for this year, DENS has introduced a 25k course to inspire those just getting into cycling and wanting to find out more about sportives.

As part of British Cycling’s Breeze programme, there’s also a women’s-only 25k ride, which aims to inspire females of all ages and abilities to discover the joy of riding a bike.

Highlights across all routes include challenging hills for varying skill levels, a number of well-stocked feed stations and the chance to celebrate at the end of the ride with a well-deserved beer and burger.

Sponsoring this year’s event is Lovelo Cycle Works in Berkhamsted. Its passionate team, which offers high-quality cycling products and services, will be on hand during the day to support riders with a mobile bike repair service.

Tim Warrell, Director at Lovelo Cycle Works, said: “It was a great experience helping cyclists at last year’s Hillbuster, so we’re thrilled to take our support one step further by sponsoring this fantastic event, supporting both the riders and the important work DENS does within the local area.”

Premier League club Watford FC, and its commercial partner, Alan Day Group are also sponsoring the event and have contributed some fantastic auction prizes for fans of the Hornets, including a match-day hospitality experience for two and a signed home shirt.

Bidding for these unique prizes is open to the public.

Paul Tanner, Managing Director at Alan Day Group, said: “We’re delighted to show our support and help publicise the event, which will also help raise awareness of DENS and the outstanding services they provide, by offering some prizes with our business partners Watford FC.”

All proceeds raised from the Hillbuster will support DENS in its mission to help rebuild the lives of people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, said: “The Hillbuster is such a positive event for our community. It’s always a joy to see the camaraderie of the cyclists that venture from near and far to take part, while also helping to support vulnerable local people.”